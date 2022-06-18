Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $272,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 124,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 718,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,550 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 728,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 433,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 747.4% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

