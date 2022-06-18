3,306 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.