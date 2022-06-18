Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLX opened at $122.72 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $142.54.
In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
