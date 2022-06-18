Camden Capital LLC Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $399.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.70. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $384.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

