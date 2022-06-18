Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.28 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

