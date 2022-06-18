Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,331,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

