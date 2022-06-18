Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of KAR Auction Services worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 780,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239,286 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.52 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

