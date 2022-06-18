Quent Capital LLC Invests $159,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

