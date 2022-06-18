Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 159 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $234,005,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,936,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.38 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day moving average is $332.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.