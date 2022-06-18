C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,295,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

