C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.94. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.90.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

