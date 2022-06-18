Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

