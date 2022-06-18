284 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.