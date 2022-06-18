Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

SPG opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

