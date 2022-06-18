Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.06.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.