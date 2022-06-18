Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

