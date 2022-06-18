C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

