Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.07 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,854,166 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

