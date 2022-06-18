Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New Investment in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,688,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,684,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.