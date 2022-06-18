Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

