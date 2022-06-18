13,587 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $19.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $23.44.

