Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $88.04 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.