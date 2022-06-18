Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $88.04 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

