Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $337.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average of $401.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.