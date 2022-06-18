Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $477,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $5,583,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.