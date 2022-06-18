Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $645,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,455 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.