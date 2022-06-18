32,017,909 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,017,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after buying an additional 1,299,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stellantis by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,677 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,592,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,924,000 after purchasing an additional 651,720 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

STLA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

