Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $7,445,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

