Invst LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $146.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

