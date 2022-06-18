Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,275 iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3,371.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $24.53 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

