Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

