JustInvest LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 92.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

MO stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

