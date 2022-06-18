JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kroger by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,143,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $447,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

