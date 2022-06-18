Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.62. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.