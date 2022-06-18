BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $3,668,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after buying an additional 1,807,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 1,571,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after buying an additional 909,817 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,923,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,890,000 after buying an additional 757,668 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.