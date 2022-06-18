BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,596,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,300,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $3,032,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.21 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

