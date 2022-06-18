General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $3,058,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

