Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $3,774,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $234.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.35 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.