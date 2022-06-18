Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 21,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.