JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,509 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.