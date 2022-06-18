Norges Bank Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,134,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,435,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of General Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

