Norges Bank Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,763,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Pfizer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

