Norges Bank Makes New $760.63 Million Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,736,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $760,634,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Bank of Nova Scotia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

