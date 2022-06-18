Norges Bank Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,044,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,229,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of Moderna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.