Norges Bank Invests $816.52 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,053,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,519,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.81% of Stryker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.