Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,560,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $780,129,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.94% of Ford Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.23 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

