Norges Bank Takes $878.65 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,250,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,654,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Mondelez International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

