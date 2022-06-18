Norges Bank Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,017,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,840,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Illinois Tool Works as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $178.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

