David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $12,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
