Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Buys $10,123.75 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) President Brian L. Knepp purchased 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,123.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

