TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,505,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,169.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $6.03 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

